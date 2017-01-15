Gaylord Restaurant Damaged by Sprinkler System - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Gaylord Restaurant Damaged by Sprinkler System

Posted: Updated:

A restaurant is back open after the fire sprinkler system caused water damage inside.

The fire department says the sprinkler system was activated at China One in Gaylord Saturday morning.

They say there was water damage to the entire kitchen, and some in the dining room.

The sprinklers went off because of a broken water pipe in the attic.

The restaurant was closed all day but was open Sunday.

The fire department says no one was hurt.