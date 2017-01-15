Otsego County Firefighters Battle Massive Pole Barn Fire

A woman accused of trying to abduct a child from a Northern Michigan Walmart has been sentenced.
A woman accused of trying to abduct a child from a Northern Michigan Walmart has been sentenced.
An Antrim County jury convicted a man in his 80s of assaulting, resisting and obstructing a police officer.
An Antrim County jury convicted a man in his 80s of assaulting, resisting and obstructing a police officer.
A man arrested for a break-in and gas drive off, thanks in part to tips from Facebook users.
A man arrested for a break-in and gas drive off, thanks in part to tips from Facebook users.
A Chippewa County man already in prison for sexually abusing a teenage girl has been sentenced again for more sex crimes.
A Chippewa County man already in prison for sexually abusing a teenage girl has been sentenced again for more sex crimes.
The trial for a priest accused of sexual assault continues Thursday in Presque Isle County.
A Presque Isle County jury has decided Father Sylvestre Obwaka is not guilty of the sexual assault of a fellow priest, who was sleeping in his home in February. The verdict was handed down Thursday evening...
A 73-year-old man from Kalamazoo is missing and there could be a chance he's in Northern Michigan.
A 73-year-old man from Kalamazoo is missing and there could be a chance he's in Northern Michigan.
After a survey of Northern Michigan hunters, the Natural Resource Commission has decided to keep antler point restrictions in play.
After a survey of Northern Michigan hunters, the Natural Resource Commission has decided to keep antler point restrictions in play.
Tests show chemicals from the Camp Grayling Airfield are leaking into nearby homeowner's wells. The question -- what happens next?
Tests show chemicals from the Camp Grayling Airfield are leaking into nearby homeowner's wells. The question -- what happens next?
The Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office says they've arrested a man who broke into a motor sports store and stole from a gas station.
The Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office says they've arrested a man who broke into a motor sports store and stole from a gas station.