Otsego County Firefighters Battle Massive Pole Barn Fire

Firefighters from 5 departments spent 3 hours putting out a massive pole barn fire in Otsego County Saturday afternoon.

A neighbor in Dover Township noticed smoke and called 911.

When the fire department arrived the pole barn was burning, and the roof had already caved in.

The call came in just before 2:00 P.M.

The fire department says the pole barn was full of equipment and everything inside is destroyed.

No one was hurt, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.