Musical Performances To Take Place At State Theater For MLK Day

The State Theater in Traverse City is gearing up for a Martin Luther King Jr. celebration with musical performances Monday evening.

It’s an event being sponsored by Building Bridges With Music, a nonprofit organization out of Traverse City that brings multi-cultural music to schools statewide, expressing the prevention of bullying.

The event will showcase three different acts. The Traverse City Children's Choir will perform first, followed by Traverse City's own Trey Wilcox, a young rapper.

Headlining will be Mahogany Jones a Brooklyn based Christian rapper, poet and activist.

The event's goal is to bring people together through Martin Luther King’s teachings and music.

For Trey Wilcox, performing on Martin Luther King Day is an honor.

“When I look at MLK and just everything he did and how he did it without resulting to violence, without looking down, without giving up, he just kept going and I guess in a way that kind of influences me when I wrote this piece for the show, because he never gave up,” says Wilcox.

Tickets are free and the event will begin at 6pm.