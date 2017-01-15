Isabella County Sheriff's Department Looking for Walmart Theft Suspects

Isabella County Deputies need your help finding two people they say stole from Walmart in Mt. Pleasant.

They say these two men left the store Friday night with multiple items in their cart without paying for them.

Deputies say store employees saw the men load the items into a black or dark green Pontiac Grand Prix.

They told Deputies the men noticed they were being watched and quickly closed the trunk of the car and left the parking lot, leaving several items in the cart.

Anyone with information is asked to call Isabella County Central Dispatch at 989-773-1000.