Isabella County Sheriff's Department Looking for Walmart Theft Suspects

An Antrim County jury convicted a man in his 80s of assaulting, resisting and obstructing a police officer.
An Antrim County jury is now deliberating, working to come to a verdict in the Larry Sevenski trial.
Weigh anchor and hoist the mizzen! It's time for adventure on the Straits of Mackinac aboard the pirate ship Good Fortune.
It was a packed room in Kalkaska Wednesday night, only to find out there were not enough voting members to hold the meeting.
A Chippewa County man already in prison for sexually abusing a teenage girl has been sentenced again for more sex crimes.
Chilling words from a woman who heard the moment her friend was shot outside this Traverse City apartment complex. Alan Halloway is charged with attempted murder after police say he shot David Barber in the arm and shoulder.
We're following developing news in Saginaw County, where a police officer was shot during a traffic stop.
Court documents say Sevenski got out of his car telling troopers aggressively he wished he had a weapon.
The Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs discovered traces of PFC's in the groundwater near the Grayling Airfield earlier this year. Those living there have been having their water tested and the results were released Wednesday night.
The trial for a priest accused of sexual assault continues Thursday in Presque Isle County.
A Presque Isle County jury has decided Father Sylvestre Obwaka is not guilty of the sexual assault of a fellow priest, who was sleeping in his home in February. The verdict was handed down Thursday evening...