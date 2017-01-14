Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus Ending "Greatest Sho - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus Ending "Greatest Show on Earth"

After 146 years of shows under the big top, the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus is preparing for their final shows. 

They announced Saturday they are closing permanently due to declining ticket sales and high operating costs.

The circus started two decades before the Civil War. 

It officially became a circus in 1881. 

They recently made the decision to retire elephant acts. 

The final shows are set for May. 