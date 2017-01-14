Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus Ending "Greatest Show on Earth"

It was a packed room in Kalkaska Wednesday night, only to find out there were not enough voting members to hold the meeting.
Court documents say Sevenski got out of his car telling troopers aggressively he wished he had a weapon.
Weigh anchor and hoist the mizzen! It's time for adventure on the Straits of Mackinac aboard the pirate ship Good Fortune.
Chilling words from a woman who heard the moment her friend was shot outside this Traverse City apartment complex. Alan Halloway is charged with attempted murder after police say he shot David Barber in the arm and shoulder.
We're following developing news in Saginaw County, where a police officer was shot during a traffic stop.
Bridal chain Alfred Angelo filing for bankruptcy is leaving thousands of brides across the country scrambling, The move left brides who bought dresses or paid deposits with no options.
The Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs discovered traces of PFC's in the groundwater near the Grayling Airfield earlier this year. Those living there have been having their water tested and the results were released Wednesday night.
Rev. Sylvestre Obwaka was arrested in February, accused of sexually assaulting a fellow priest, who was sleeping in his home. His trial began in Presque Isle County Circuit Court on Tuesday...
The trial for an 83-year-old man from Antrim County begins Wednesday. State police say Larry Sevenski attacked a state trooper on Saint Patrick's Day.
