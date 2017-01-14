Isabella County Sheriff's Department Looking for Person of Interest in Gas Station Theft

The Isabella County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help finding the driver of a pick-up truck.

The Sheriff's Office says the driver of this GMC Sonoma is a person of interest in a theft investigation.

They say someone stole from Z's Gas-n-Go in the Loomis area.

The driver is a slim white man, he was seen wearing a dark coat and blue jeans and black and white tennis shoes.

If you have any information please contact the Isabella County Sheriff's Department or call central dispatch at 989-773-1000 or 989-772-5911.