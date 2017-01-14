Mt. Pleasant State Police Searching for Car Break-In Suspect

State Police need your help finding a man they say broke into several cars.

Troopers say they responded to multiple car break-ins in Mount Pleasant Friday.

They say this suspect was seen on several convenience store cameras using a victim's stolen credit cards.

They say he's a black man, about 6 feet tall with a medium build.

Troopers believe he could be driving a silver or light-blue SUV.

If you know this man you're asked to call State Police in Mount Pleasant at 989-773-5951.