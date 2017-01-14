Students Battle Robots In Traverse City Event

A battle of the robots Saturday as middle and high schooler's from across the state competed in Traverse City.

Saturday was the fourth annual VEX Challenge Robot Event at the Grand Traverse Academy in East Bay Township.

About 42 schools across Michigan attended the competition Saturday, all bringing along the robot, most of them have been working on for months.

Each team is required to build a robot that can lift and push objects

The robots then are put into a ring where they lift, push and throw different objects and bags over a fence to get points, trying to beat out the other robots.

But, it’s an event all to boost student’s minds to think creatively and gain experience in science, engineering and technology.

“You learn a lot of skills that you will use in the future. If you are going to go into engineering or something, this is really helpful and you also learn social skills and make new friends while doing it,” said Roxanne, an Onaway Middle Schooler.

After Saturday, students will prepare for their next competitions that will run through February.