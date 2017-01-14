Houghton Lake Community Helps After Tip Up Town Location Vandalized

Organizers of Tip Up Town say someone vandalized their main location. Saturday, volunteers worked to put it back together.

Tip Up Town highlights the winter in Houghton Lake and is just one week away.

Friday Night, organizers found several snow fences and icy shanties damaged.

Saturday, volunteers and community members came together to clean up the vandalism and continue preparations.

9&10's Taylor Jones was there, she has more details.

“Yesterday when I came down here, I almost cried, I was frustrated because I thought today was going to be moving forward on other things not having to redo things,” says Kent Straub, event coordinator.

Tip Up Town coordinator Kent Straub and other volunteers spent more than two and half hours Saturday morning fixing several snow fences and ice fishing shanty's that were knocked down and damaged by vandals. They made the discovery Friday night.

“When you come out and you volunteer your time and then see what you did is ruined, it’s frustrating,” says Straub.

As word about the damage spread, volunteers from across the community came to lend a hand and make sure the annual Tip Up Town celebration goes on as planned.

“Today there has been overwhelming amount of support between the volunteers that typically volunteer and then ones coming out of the woodwork. A true thank you, it really is amazing to see everyone come together and put in extra hours after such an unexpected and unnecessary event that occurred,” says Taylar Akin, Tip Up Town Queen.

With Tip Up Town just a week away, organizers say they'll keep a closer eye on the location to make sure this doesn't happen again.

“We talked to both local police and also the sheriff department and they are going to help as far as, from here on out, keep an eye on everything. We put some sawhorses up to block the entrance to close it down from the rest till Tip Up Town is over,” says Straub.