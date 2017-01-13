Governor Creates Group TO Care For State Vet Homes, Local Vets React

The governor signed new legislation this week creating a group to care for state veteran homes.

It's called the Michigan Veterans Facility Authority.

It will be run by nine members selected by the governor.

Their job is to ask for money and issue bonds to construct new veteran facilities or renovate existing ones.

We talked to veterans at the AM Vets post in Cadillac who say they are excited about the new changes.

“It's a good law. It's for the vets and that's what I think it all should be about. Get them off the streets and put them in places that can care for them,” says Army veteran, Chad McBeath.

Governor Snyder says the law will help veterans who live in state-operated facilities receive quality care in a safe environment.