Governor Creates Group TO Care For State Vet Homes, Local Vets React

Traverse City police have a man in custody who they say was wanted for a shooting earlier in the day.
Terrifying moments in Traverse City after a shooting at the Bayhill apartment complex that sent a victim to the hospital with wounds on his arm and shoulder.
Five people are safe after a boat caught fire on Lake Michigan.
Man who left the state in the face of sex crimes two years ago has been sentenced.
Some people living in a Northern Michigan seasonal community are now filing a lawsuit against their association for what they say are discriminatory bylaws.
A man is in trouble after deputies say he threatened two people while holding a gun in Clare County.
A man is going to prison for sexually assaulting a child under 13 years old in Wexford County.
An investigation is spanning much of Grand Traverse County after a shooting in Traverse City Tuesday afternoon.
The trial for an 83-year-old man from Antrim County begins Wednesday. State police say Larry Sevenski attacked a state trooper on Saint Patrick's Day.
Its video you'll only see on 9&10 News. Sent to us from an alleged victim of an attack at a Leelanau County hot tub.
