Traverse City High School Students Come Together To Feed The Hungry

Students from three different Traverse City high schools are coming together to feed those in need.

The National Honors Society at Traverse City West Senior, Central and St. Francis High School are hosting a community meal Saturday.

The idea came from students at West Senior, a chance to bring all three schools together and help those in need with a meal.

They then got the help of several local businesses as sponsors to help pay for the food.

It’s all to give those in need a warm dinner.

As for the leftovers they plan to donate to Goodwill.

President of the National Honors Society at Traverse City West Senior High School, Olivia Coolman says, “We're just trying to bring it together and be a part of it as well we're just high schoolers people kind of exclude us because we're just silly teenagers. We wanted people to know we do care and we are here and we're trying to make a difference as well.”

The meal is 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday Central Grade School in Traverse City.