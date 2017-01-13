Continuing Coverage On Boyne Highlands Fire

Continuing coverage on the fire that tore through a Boyne Highlands lodge in December.

The Michigan State Police Fire Marshal completed their report.

The fire broke out at the main lodge hotel December 11.

All of the reports have gone to the Emmet County prosecutor now.

He will determine if anyone should be charged for the cause of the fire that night,

12 people were hurt that night, one critically from smoke inhalation.

The main lodge is still being repaired.