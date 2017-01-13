McBain Department Of Public Works On Water Problems

Some people in a Northern Michigan town are dealing with water that looks and smells bad.

The Department Of Public Works installed a new well back in December.

It caused water to flow in a different direction in the pipeline.

The change stirred up some rust that the Department Of Public Works in Mcbain says has mostly been cleared up after people ran their faucets.

But more than five households are having problems with the water.

The Department Of Public Works says the water is black and smells like rotten eggs.

They say it's caused by rust and harmless bacteria.

"We are just trying to rectify the situation and to assure people it really is not a health danger at all it's just an aesthetic thing. And hopefully it will be cleared up soon and we will be back to clear water," said Craig Fisher.

The Department Of Public Works plans to flush a fire hydrant next week if the weather permits.