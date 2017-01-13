Cadillac High School Student Who Is Visually Impaired Inspires Others

An inspirational message coming from a Northern Michigan high school student who is overcoming some adversity himself.

Jakob Burns is a junior who attends the Wexford-Misaukkee Career Technical Center.

He has a rare disease that over the course of 10 years left him legally blind.

"My distance and depth perception is basically non existent anymore," Jakob said.

Jakob Burns was diagnosed with a genetic disease called Retinitis Pigmentosa when he was just seven years old.

"What it does is part of your eye it's called the Retina in the back where the Optic Nerve connects the brain to the eye is slowly deteriorating so it's getting worse every day," he said.

Growing up Jakob tried to lead a normal life, facing challenges, but leaning on friends who are also visually impaired.

"It's rough being visually impaired and I went through the bullying and the stress from it. I know being visually impaired is really hard and I see other people who are visually impaired and they know what I went through," he said.

The whole time, thinking about his dream: opening a leather-working business. Now he's in the Agri-Science and Natural Resources Program at CTC taking the first steps.

"He's overcome some adversity with some of the things we do, because a lot of it is hands on so some of it might be challenging but he always finds a way to adapt and work with us because we are learning too," said Kristen Sikkema.

Jakob's future plans include helping others who can't see.

"Also with my business I would end up giving them an opportunity in leather-working and if they like it cool. Maybe they'll become my rival someday," Jakob said.

While always letting his positive outlook shine through.

"You may not be able to do one thing, but you can always do another thing. Keep your head high and think of the positive. And know things will work out in the future," he said.

