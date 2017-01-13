Grand Traverse County Man Pleads Guilty To Sex Crime Charges

A man who a former prosecutor once tried to hire to murder someone, pleaded guilty to sex crime charges.

Court documents show Dale Fisher had engaged in sexual relations with a teenage girl several times.

He was originally facing three counts of criminal sexual conduct.

Today he plead guilty to one count, third degree.

The other two charges were dismissed, but he plead guilty to habitual felony fourth offense.

He's looking at a minimum of 25 years to a life in prison.