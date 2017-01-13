Otsego County Red Kettle Campaign Surpasses Donation Goal

The Otsego County Red Kettle Campaign's numbers are in and they blew their old record out of the water.

Bells rang through the holidays across Otsego County to help the Salvation Army serve locals in need.

This year's campaign brought in more than $38,000, more than $3,000 beyond their goal.

They beat last year's record of more than $33,000.

"I think it just points to the fact that Otsego County, the Gaylord community, is really giving," Otsego County Salvation Army business manager Brian Jergenson said. "During the Christmas holiday we have a number of initiatives out there, not only the Salvation Army, but other organizations, and the people always come through."

The money from the Red Kettle Campaign helps people with medication, clothing, heating costs and more.