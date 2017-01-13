Charlevoix County Man Sentenced to Prison For Stabbing Best Friend to Death

"You chose to brutally and gruesomely murder my son and then I had to stand there and bury him and know that was the last time I'd ever see him," Jacob Conklin's mother Martha Murner said.

A grieving mother pleaded on the stand Friday as a judge sentenced Matthew Fruge to prison for the murder of Jacob Conklin.

A Charlevoix County judge sentenced Matthew Fruge to at least 10 years in prison Friday.

The murder happened outside of Fruge's Bay Twp. home in October 2015.

Investigators say Fruge and Conklin were abusing drugs and stayed up all night before the stabbing.

Fruge stabbed Conklin 10 times in the neck and back.

Fruge's wife called 911 after pushing him off Conklin.

9 & 10's Blayke Roznowski was in the courtroom for sentencing Friday.

The big arguments in the court room Friday morning were what roles Matthew Fruge's mental illnesses and drug abuse played when he killed Jacob Conklin.

The judge says it was a factor when he made the decision to go above guidelines to sentence Fruge to 10 to 15 years in prison.

"I love my son," Murner said. "We never get him back. You have your life. You'll always be alive."

Jacob Conklin's mother urged the judge to give Fruge the maximum sentence.

She says Jacob had come from Florida to visit Fruge so they could help better each other's lives.

"The only reason Jacob came up there was that you told him you needed him," Murner said. "He loved you and you didn't deserve his friendship."

Jacob's wife, Jessica, also spoke on behalf of herself and their children.

"My heart breaks for my kids every day," Jessica said. "They need him, just like any child needs their dad and Matt still gets to have a relationship with his kids."

Fruge spoke up Friday, apologizing for what happened.

"If i could take back things, there would be no doubt," Fruge said. "This has impacted me and a lot of other people as well and I'm sorry."

The defense argued throughout the case, mental illness was key.

"He needs help because he has to learn how to live in society because this cannot happen again," defense attorney Bryan Klawuhn said.

While Judge Roy C. Hayes III agreed mental illness played a role in the murder, abuse of drugs and alcohol were also at play.

"Your substance abuse problems have resulted in the loss of Jacob Conklin's life and they have truly devastated two families," Judge Hayes III said.

"He loved everybody," Murner said. He never did anything to hurt anybody."

The judge said he would do everything in his power to make sure Fruge does get the mental health help he needs.