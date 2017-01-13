DNR Awards Grant For Sea Lamprey Control

The Department of Natural Resources awarded the U.S. Geological Survey a grant to help deter invasive species.

The Hammond Bay Station applied for the money for an alternative method for sea lamprey control in Otsego, Cheboygan and Emmet counties.

The $122,000 grant will allow it to use sterile male sea lamprey to slow population growth.

A chemical called lampricide is often used, but this method could be cheaper and better for the environment.

"Whenever we can apply a technique that is less costly on the environment and less costly overall, that's something to pursue," Department of Natural Resources Northern Lake Huron Management Unit leader David Borgeson said.

Sea lamprey is an invasive species that could greatly impact the lake trout and cisco fish populations.