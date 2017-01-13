Clare County Side Roads Dangerous, Covered in Ice

"We've had multiple traffic crashes, lot of slide-offs, lot of people stuck,” says Jerry Becker, Clare County Emergency Manager.

If you were out on the roads today, especially side roads, you know many are covered in glossy, dangerous ice.

Sometimes you see it. Other times, you can't.

Ice issues have been plaguing many counties nearly all week.

In Clare County, like many other counties, they're reporting slide-offs and accidents daily from the ice on side roads.

It caused the Clare County Transit Authority to close for two days.

The road commission is working around the clock but it's too cold for salt to work.

The emergency manager says it is slow-going for important services trying to help people.

"The only bus that was running was the dialysis bus that takes dialysis patients to the Gladwin area for treatment every day and that bus has just had to creep along the road,” Becker says. “Be prepared. Have a kit. Those kinds of things can make all the difference in the world."