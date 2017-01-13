Clare-Gladwin RESD Schools Endure Four Snow Days in One Week

Dicey road conditions also shut down many Northern Michigan schools.

Some students saw very short school weeks.

Clare Public Schools and students in Gladwin County had four days off.

9&10’s Cody Boyer and photojournalist Jeff Blakeman looked into some of the problems the closure's causing, as well as the reasoning behind them.

---------------------------------------------------------------

"It's frustrating but we'd rather be safe than sorry,” says Jason Lowe, a Clare County parent and teacher.

It's a four snow day week for all schools in the Clare-Gladwin RESD...

A big decision to call, but with ice like this, it must be done.

"Student safety is number one,” says Jim Walter, Clare Public Schools Superintendent. “The days and times are easy enough to make up. A little uncomfortable for everyone when we think about missing some of our summer but better safe."

Walter says they join several others who opted for safety this week.

"Six days are forgiven by the state due to inclement weather and other circumstances,” Walter says. “We have now used our six so we are going to have to be thinking, assuming Michigan winter will continue."

Programs like sports and other extracurricular activities may see some schedule changes, too.

Plus, exams are next week.

Athletically, our school plays...those kinds of things, it does have an impact because we are trying to decide what can accomplish safely even on a snow day, if anything,” Walter says. "You are compacting everything because the rest of the state isn't slowing down as we move toward spring sports or even winter sports tournaments."

Walter joins others in checking the road conditions in the morning, while watching the weather in the days before.

"We're examining for safety,” Walter says. “Can our buses travel, stop safely and pick up our students? Can our student drivers get to school safely? We check roads morning and night throughout our entire district."

…Actions that are do not go unnoticed.

“I’m so glad that Mr. Walter is…he’s out driving around, checking on the roads and I trust that,” says Shari Lowe, Jason’s wife. “As a parent and an educator, I am so thankful that he does it and takes the time.”

Shari and Jason Lowe are not only parents, they are educators in the Clare Public School system.

"Kids just starting getting in the groove of getting back into school and now it's kind of we hit the reset button,” Jason Lowe says. “Being in 20 years of education, never had four days in a row and compound that with the weekend. It’s like having another vacation for kids.”

“With our three kids, it's just we are trying to still keep them on schedule,” Shari says. “That's the biggest thing is making sure they are still waking up on time, close enough to what they would normally do."

But don't worry...

Teachers won't leave students out in the cold after their six-day weekend.

"Weather has been on everybody's mind and they are only going to be held accountable only for the things that have been covered in class,” Jason says.\

"Have fun, engage your brain,” Walter says. “There is a great deal of research that talks about the freedom of play in our kids, that we are actually too structured as a society now so the opportunities to get out and play with your friends. Have at it. Have a great time.”