Everyone OK After Missaukee County Crash

Scrapes and bruises are the only injuries after a crash involving two drivers in Missaukee County.

It happened Friday afternoon on M-66 and South McGee Road near McBain.

The sheriff says the car and van were driving in opposite directions when the driver of the car was distracted, looked down and side-swiped a minivan.

Two women and a child were inside.

The driver of the minivan was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.