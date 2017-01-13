Two Oceana County Women Sentenced For Defrauding Food Assistance Program

Two Oceana County women are going to prison for defrauding a food assistance program.

Cruz Gonzalez, from Shelby, will also have to pay back more than $722,000 to the Department of Agriculture.

Her daughter, Fabiola Garcia, was sentenced to 20 months in prison and also ordered to pay the same restitution.

The two conspired to defraud the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, by illegally exchanging SNAP benefits for cash, cell phones and other ineligible items.

Gisela Mendoza, also a daughter of Gonzalez, was sentenced in November to six months in jail, two months of home detention and restitution.