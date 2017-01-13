Two Oceana County Women Sentenced For Defrauding Food Assistance Program

Traverse City police have a man in custody who they say was wanted for a shooting earlier in the day.
Traverse City police have a man in custody who they say was wanted for a shooting earlier in the day.
Its video you'll only see on 9&10 News. Sent to us from an alleged victim of an attack at a Leelanau County hot tub.
Its video you'll only see on 9&10 News. Sent to us from an alleged victim of an attack at a Leelanau County hot tub.
This downstate man, arrested. He is accused of stabbing another man to death in Clare County.
This downstate man, arrested. He is accused of stabbing another man to death in Clare County.
A Minnesota family is heartbroken after police officers shot and killed an unarmed woman outside her home.
A Minnesota family is heartbroken after police officers shot and killed an unarmed woman outside her home.
An investigation is spanning much of Grand Traverse County after a shooting in Traverse City Tuesday afternoon.
An investigation is spanning much of Grand Traverse County after a shooting in Traverse City Tuesday afternoon.
A Kingsley man is charged after a woman woke up to him in her house using her phone to send explicit photos.
A Kingsley man is charged after a woman woke up to him in her house using her phone to send explicit photos.
Deputies say two parents are to blame for their 11-month-old child overdosing on cocaine and an opiate.
Deputies say two parents are to blame for their 11-month-old child overdosing on cocaine and an opiate.
A man is going to prison for sexually assaulting a child under 13 years old in Wexford County.
A man is going to prison for sexually assaulting a child under 13 years old in Wexford County.
Five people are safe after a boat caught fire on Lake Michigan.
Five people are safe after a boat caught fire on Lake Michigan.
Man who left the state in the face of sex crimes two years ago has been sentenced.
Man who left the state in the face of sex crimes two years ago has been sentenced.