New Legislation Introduced In Lansing Could Change Gun Policies In Michigan

New legislation introduced in Lansing this week called the "Constitutional Carry" package would change gun policies in Michigan.

It would eliminate the permit requirement for carrying a concealed weapon, allow people to have and travel with firearms and update multiple gun references in current state law.

State Representative Peter Lucido argues if you are not a felon, and bought a gun legally, then the police and government do not have the right to know who is holding the weapons.