Detroit Teachers Union, School District Agree To Settlement

Continuing coverage after discoveries of mold, vermin, buckling floors and leaking ceilings in Detroit schools.

The Detroit teachers union and the city's school system agreed to a settlement after widespread complaints. 

The agreement calls for an oversight committee to make sure building repair requests are handled quickly.

It also requires the district to make monthly maintenance reports.

The union sued last year as the district faced rolling teacher sick-outs over building conditions and other issues.