Massive Fire Damages DDOT Bus Terminal In Detroit

Traverse City police have a man in custody who they say was wanted for a shooting earlier in the day.
Traverse City police have a man in custody who they say was wanted for a shooting earlier in the day.
Man who left the state in the face of sex crimes two years ago has been sentenced.
Man who left the state in the face of sex crimes two years ago has been sentenced.
An investigation is spanning much of Grand Traverse County after a shooting in Traverse City Tuesday afternoon.
An investigation is spanning much of Grand Traverse County after a shooting in Traverse City Tuesday afternoon.
Five people are safe after a boat caught fire on Lake Michigan.
Five people are safe after a boat caught fire on Lake Michigan.
A man is going to prison for sexually assaulting a child under 13 years old in Wexford County.
A man is going to prison for sexually assaulting a child under 13 years old in Wexford County.
Terrifying moments in Traverse City after a shooting at the Bayhill apartment complex that sent a victim to the hospital with wounds on his arm and shoulder.
Terrifying moments in Traverse City after a shooting at the Bayhill apartment complex that sent a victim to the hospital with wounds on his arm and shoulder.
This downstate man, arrested. He is accused of stabbing another man to death in Clare County.
This downstate man, arrested. He is accused of stabbing another man to death in Clare County.
Some people living in a Northern Michigan seasonal community are now filing a lawsuit against their association for what they say are discriminatory bylaws.
Some people living in a Northern Michigan seasonal community are now filing a lawsuit against their association for what they say are discriminatory bylaws.
Its video you'll only see on 9&10 News. Sent to us from an alleged victim of an attack at a Leelanau County hot tub.
Its video you'll only see on 9&10 News. Sent to us from an alleged victim of an attack at a Leelanau County hot tub.
A man is in trouble after deputies say he threatened two people while holding a gun in Clare County.
A man is in trouble after deputies say he threatened two people while holding a gun in Clare County.