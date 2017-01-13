West Michigan Police Arrest Man Accused Of Deadly Hit-And-Run

Police say they caught the man who hit and killed a west Michigan woman with his pick-up truck this week.

Chelsea Crawford was hit by a truck with a plow on it early Tuesday while walking on a road in Wyoming, near Grand Rapids.

Police say Austin Hill took off after killing her.

He entered a not guilty plea Friday in the deadly hit-and-run.

Hill is in jail on a million dollars bond.

His criminal record, which includes drug charges, could enhance his sentence if convicted.