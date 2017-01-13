Hometown Tourist: Bear Creek Organic Farm - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Hometown Tourist: Bear Creek Organic Farm

During the colder months of the year, it can seem like nothing fresh is growing in Northern Michigan.

But plenty of local farmers work tirelessly to provide fresh, delicious produce at our Winter Farmer’s Markets each and every week.

One of those, is Bear Creek Organic Farm in Petoskey. Their microgreens are harvested 52 weeks a year.

Kalin and Erin took a visit to learn more.