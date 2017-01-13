Brewvine: Hop Lot Brewing Company - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Brewvine: Hop Lot Brewing Company

Posted: Updated:
ADVERTISEMENT
Bookmark and Share

Bingo is back and it’s bringing a lot of people out to a Suttons Bay favorite each week.

Hop Lot Brewing Company knew they had to get creative when it came to keeping the crowds happy during the winter months. So brew bingo, outdoor snowy seating, a roaring fire pit and weekly specials has made this place busy all winter long.

Kalin visited to learn more in this week’s Brewvine.