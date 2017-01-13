MTM On The Road: Cross Country Ski Headquarters in Higgins Lake

If you're leery of downhill skiing or just need a new way to recreate in the winter, head to these experts of outdoor enthusiasm. The Cross Country Ski Headquarters is a one-stop shop for cross country ski and snowshoe rentals, lessons, outfitting and specialty retail, full kitchen and day lodge not to mention 19 kilometers of groomed trails on site. The destination is one that brings visitors from all over the state, country and even over seas. Join us today on Michigan This Morning as we get suited up for a snow day!

