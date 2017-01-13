Suttons Bay Public Schools Put On Lockdown; Lockdown Now Lifted

Suttons Bay Public Schools was put on lockdown Friday morning after word that a man was walking around town with a gun.

The school district says around 8:20 Friday morning they got a call saying a man was walking on M-22 south of Suttons Bay with a gun.

The sheriff's department was notified and said when they found the man, the gun was not loaded or pointed at anyone, and he headed back home shortly after.

They say it's the same man who was walking through town with a gun this past summer. His reason: exercising his right to bear arms.

The lockdown lasted less than 30 minutes.