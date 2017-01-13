Sights and Sounds: Houghton Lake From Above - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Sights and Sounds: Houghton Lake From Above

Posted: Updated:
By Jeff Blakeman, Editor/Photojournalist
Bio
Connect
Biography

The latest cold streak has been a dream for ice fishermen.

For today’s Sights and Sounds, photojournalist Jeff Blakeman takes you above Houghton Lake where the fish are biting.