Downed Power Pole in Mason County Causes Traffic Delays

If you're heading out the door in Mason County, we have an important traffic alert to tell you about.

Central Dispatch says a driver slid on icy roads on Pere Marquette Highway at Olmstead Road in Summit Township and hit a power pole.

Right now, a power pole is down on the road.

The sheriff's office is on scene and are asking drivers to use an alternative route.

Stay with Northern Michigan's News Leader as we work to bring you the latest on this traffic alert.