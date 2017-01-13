DNR Offering $100,000 in Grants for UP Deer Habitat Improvements

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is offering up thousands of dollars to help improve deer habitats in the Upper Peninsula.

The DNR is providing $100,000 through the Deer Habitat Improvement Partnership Initiative, which is a competitive grant program aimed at improving deer habitats on non-state lands in the UP.

The maximum amount available in individual grants is $15,000, and the minimum is $2,000.

The deadline to apply for the grant is March 1, and recipients will be notified by March 17.

To apply, click here.