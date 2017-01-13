Charlevoix Co. Man Found Guilty Of Manslaughter Sentenced

A Charlevoix County man is going to prison for at least 10 years for killing his best friend.

It's a story Northern Michigan's News Leader has been following since Jacob Conklin was found stabbed to death at his home.

Matthew Fruge killed him at the Bay Township home in October of 2015.

A jury found Fruge guilty of manslaughter but mentally ill.

This means Fruge will go to prison, but will be under special supervision of a mental assistant.

During the trial, his defense argued Fruge was insane when he killed Conklin.

There was some tension in the courtroom Friday morning as counsel and the judge argued over whether or not Jacob Conklin's killing was due to Matthew Fruge's mental illness or drug abuse.

What they all agreed on is they thought Fruge was a good man deep down.

Tearful words came from Conklin's wife, Jessica, who asked not to be shown.

She read letters from her and Jacob's young children detailing the trauma they've all been facing.

Fruge addressed the family saying he wished he could take back what happened.

“One thing I've never gotten the chance to say is how sorry I am to the Conklin family, Martha Murner, Jessie Conklin, and especially Jessica and the kids,” said Fruge.

The judge could have given Fruge a minimum sentence of just over three years.

The judge did go on to say he was disappointed in Fruge for never really addressing that substance abuse was an issue at hand as well.