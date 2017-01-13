State Agencies Ask Community To Look Out For Harmful Insect

State agencies are asking people to check their trees for a destructive disease.

Hemlock Woolly Adelgid or HWA is a serious threat to Michigan's Eastern Hemlock trees.

The harmful insect kills hemlock trees and is spread through clothing, birds, and firewood.

Wexford County Conservation Forester, Larry Czelusta says there are a few things you can watch out for; “Usually in the late Fall and the Winter time, the insect as it feeds it kinda spins a wooly waxy kinda substance around itself and that whiteness or that cottony appearance appears on the bottom side of the branches that that insect is feeding on.”

If you think you see a tree with HWA contact the Department of Natural Resources or a Michigan forest affiliate immediately.