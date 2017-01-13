Cadillac Pathway Unveils New Winter Sports Trail

This Sunday, Cadillac Pathway is debuting its brand new Winter Sports Trail.

Grooming fresh opportunities to enjoy the season.

Cadillac Pathway has long been a local winter hot spot, but Cadillac Cross Country Skier John Smith tells us, not without controversy;”We've had problems in the past, cross country skiing when dogs and people and snowshoers walk on the trail and groomer spend a lot of time taking care of the trail and that destroys it in a real quick way.”

Now there's a new Cadillac pathway in town, the Winter Sports Trail.

Facilitated by the Department of Natural Resources and maintained entirely by volunteers, Cadillac Pathway Committee Char, Michele Andrews tells us, the trail is creating harmony between cross country skiers and other outdoor lovers; “We have our cross country ski trail that's been here for 15 plus years. Now we have a totally separate trail system for all other users. It's for snowshoers, trail runners, dog lovers and the new and upcoming sport called fat biking.”

The trail is in the shape of a lollipop and offers 12 miles of beginner to advance trail.

At the trails grand opening is Sunday you can test the new space, grab some hot chocolate, or simply catch up with a neighbor.

Michele tells us that at the grand opening, “They're gonna be here offering demo bikes, fat bikes if people have never fat biked before they can certainly take a fat bike out and give it a shot. We're also gonna have a bonfire, refreshments and you know drinks, beverages.”

You do need a Michigan Recreation Passport to park at the trail, but after that trail groomer Erik Rogers tell us, it’s all snow and games, “It’s just an opportunity for more people in the community to be able to get out and enjoy what we have here in Cadillac. People in Traverse, people in Grand Rapids don't know that it exists yet, but they will and they're starting to.”

McLain's Cycle and Fitness will have fat tire bikes there to try out during the opening as well.

The trail is temporary and only open during the winter months while Cadillac Pathway works with the DNR to establish a permanent trail route.

