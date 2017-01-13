Vice President Joe Biden Awarded The Medal Of Freedom

Before officially leaving office, President Obama surprised his right-hand-man, Vice President Joe Biden, with the Medal of Freedom.

It’s a gesture that humbled Biden.

"I don't deserve this but I know it came from the president’s heart,” says Vice President Joe Biden.

President Obama called Biden the best possible choice for the job.

Biden returned the compliments, reminiscing on the president's accomplishments throughout his two terms.

The medal is the highest award a civilian can receive in the United States and was awarded with distinction, a first in the Obama presidency.

The only other recipients in that category are Pope John Paul II, Colin Powell and Ronald Reagan.