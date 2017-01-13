MTM On The Road: Bookings, Bullets & Bows Outdoor Expo This Weekend in Cadillac

Whether you're on the hunt for a camper, boat, or just literally "on the hunt," this 3-day event in Cadillac is one for every type of outdoor enthusiast. The Wilderness Journal's annual outdoor extravaganza Bookings, Bullets & Bows Outdoor Expo kicks off tonight from 5-9pm at the Wexford Civic Center with Saturday and Sunday hours of 9am-8pm, 9am-2pm respectively. This year's offerings are bigger than ever with the addition of an indoor boat show plus a Sunday gun auction from 11am-1pm. Join us live on Michigan This Morning as we preview the vendors at this year's gathering!

Entrance fees to the event include $7 per adult, kids 12 & under free