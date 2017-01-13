Community Calendar: Weekend of January 13

Take a look at some of the exciting things happening around Northern Michigan this weekend on our Community Calendar, brought to you by Williams Chevrolet in Traverse City!

The Jungle Book – January 13 and 14

The stage adaption of The Jungle Book takes the stage at the Traverse City West Senior High School Theatre. The curtain rises at 7pm. Tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for students. Tickets can be purchased online or at the door.

Grand Traverse Art Bomb Opening Reception – January 14

The Grand Traverse Art Bomb Opening Reception takes place at 12 PM at the Right Brain Brewery in Traverse City. This annual community art show is celebrating the work of over 35 artists. It showcases various musical performances, dance performances and local comedians. Admission is free.

Under the Big Top – January 14

Circus fun is coming to CMU’s campus! Head out to CMU’s Finch Fieldhouse in Mount Pleasant from 12:00pm-2:00pm. The circus includes unicyclists, jugglers and balancing acts. You can also get your face painted, play carnival games and win prizes. Admission into Under the Big Top is free.

Annual Downtown Chili Cook Off – January 14

Are you ready to eat some chili? The Annual Downtown Chili Cook Off takes place from 11:00 AM-3:00 PM at Park Place Hotel in Traverse City. The cook off fundraiser features a variety of chili from local restaurants. Proceeds from the cook off support downtown community events. Tickets are $10 and include a sampler of 8 chilies.

2nd Annual Snowball Dinner-Dance – January 14

Enjoy music and dinner at the Harrison Moose Lodge from 6:00pm-10:00pm in Harrison.The 2nd annual Snowball Dinner- Dance is a fundraiser to help purchase statues honoring service men and women. Tickets for the Snowball are $15.

Grand Opening: Cadillac Pathway Trailhead – January 15

The Cadillac Pathway Trailhead is holding their grand opening at 11:00 AM-1:00 PM. The location may change due to weather. Come out and enjoy refreshments, snacks and a bonfire while checking out the newly groomed winter sports trail.

