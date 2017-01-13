Healthy Living: Spine Surgery Changes Vet’s Life

An army veteran spent more than eight years living with life-altering pain from spine damage he suffered in Iraq.

Doctors kept telling him he was too young for surgery to fix the problem, so he just lived with pain and numbness.

He gained weight and lost mobility until his wife gave him the number of a spine surgeon who changed his life.

Katie Boomgaard has the details in Healthy Living.

Doctor Payman says it wasn't a bad thing for Jim’s doctors to want to try other treatments before doing surgery, since surgery's not guaranteed to work.

He says anyone who's considering spine surgery should exhaust all non-surgical options first, look for a board-certified doctor and make sure he or she is up on the latest cutting-edge treatments.