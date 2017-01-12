New Legislation Allows Landlords The Option To Ban Medical Marijuana

“We probably won't hear from people until they are in a crisis with their landlord,” says Adam Devaney.

Those who use medical marijuana may no longer be able to smoke at rental properties, it's up to the landlord.

In legislation signed by the governor, it gives landlords the option to ban the use of medical marijuana on their properties.

“My stance has always been that in multi-family it is prohibited just like regular smoking. And if it’s a single family then it’s prohibited on the inside of the house,” says landlord and real estate broker, Cindy Anderson.

She's been a landlord and associate real estate broker for two decades in northern Michigan. She says even if it’s for medical reasons, she doesn't allow smoking inside her units.

“I treat it just the same way I would treat inside smoking. Any kind of smoke at long term use is going to discolor and create smells and especially if we have a multi-family situation, it trickles out into the hallway,” Anderson continues.

So the new law doesn't change any of her current leases.

Anderson says, “The right to choose and what you do is your business but they have non-smoking edibles or vapors, or anything that doesn’t cause damage to the property.”

But local centers who write certifications for medical marijuana worry they'll see many clients upset about the change.

“We do see down the road that what is going to happen is one or more of our patients is going to run into this issue with their landlord with their medicine of choice,” says Adam Devaney, the Patient Care Coordinator at Chronic, LLC.

It’s something he says they'll learn to work with.

“It's frustrating from the standpoint of caring for our patients and wanting what is best for them,” Devaney finishes.