State Troopers Need Help Finding A Woman Who Used A Stolen ID To Cash Checks

State troopers need help finding a woman who used a stolen ID to try to cash checks across several counties.

State troopers say she tried to cash the checks in Crawford, Ogemaw and Roscommon counties.

State police say this woman tried to get more than $2,000 in some places, and went from bank to bank.

She was driving a late-model black dodge charger.

She is in her mid-20's to late-30's with sandy blond hair and was seen smoking.

Anyone with any information is asked to call state police.