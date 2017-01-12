Annual Northern Michigan Camping And RV Show Gives Back

The annual Northern Michigan camping and RV show is now underway.

They're doing something unique to help those in need.

“With the weather being so cold and harsh, to have a place that they can go and get a good night's sleep and get food, we just wanted to really help out with that -- the perfect way to do it,” Lisa Kesselring, Owner of Northern Michigan RV said.

The Ellison Place in Gaylord is packed with camping supplies and r-vs.

The show is designed as more than just a place for people to check out the latest equipment. It serves as a food drive too.

You'll have to bring three non-perishable food items or a cash donation to get in.

Organizers say it's a win-win.