UPDATE: Chippewa Co. Deputies Arrest Woman For Role in Deadly Crash

The Chippewa County Sheriff's Office released new information on a deadly crash in Chippewa County in December.

Deputies have now arrested a woman they say is responsible.

Chippewa County deputies responded to the crash in December.

Benjamin Hilts died.

Deputies originally thought he was the driver.

It happened on M-28 near E. Townline Rd. in Raber Twp.

They say a pickup with Hilts inside veered off the road, hit a large rock and several trees and rolled over.

He died from his injuries.

After further investigation, deputies say Tiffany Dumback was actually the person behind the wheel.

"We owe it to the victim and especially to family," Chippewa County Sheriff Mike Bitnar said. "They want to know what really happened and it took about a month, but ultimately at least they have some peace of mind of what happened that night."

Dumback is charged with manslaughter with a vehicle and failure to report an accident.