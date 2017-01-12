Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital Plans to End Inpatient Pediatric Care, Concerns Some Parents

"We will no longer be able to have pediatric patients admitted to our hospital."

Soon a child who needs overnight care at this hospital will have to go somewhere else.

Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital says they'll no longer be able to admit children this May.

It's a pediatric change the hospital says is necessary, but it concerns some parents.

"About 125 kids a year get admitted to our hospital and spend the night in our hospital and so those are the patients who are being affected."

Hundreds of kids each year need pediatric care...

For that, Cadillac Munson has had the help of six contracted pediatricians.

"For the last number of years, our hospital has contracted with a private group called Mackinac Trail Pediatrics and they provide the pediatricians to take care of patients who are admitted to the hospital here,” says Dr. Joe Santangelo, Vice-President of Medical Affairs at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. “Because of some challenges on their end, some staffing concerns and recruitment issues, they are not able to provide that service anymore."

Dr. Santangelo says kids will need to transfer to Traverse City’s Munson Medical Center or Grand Rapids and will have help.

"Our hospital will give lots of different options to help to care for those patients,” Dr. Santangelo says. “We already have partnerships with the team at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City and we already transfer patients there. That process will be beefed up so we are even more confident about how we get patients up to Traverse City for inpatient care."

Services in the maternity ward and emergency room will stay.

“The patients on the O.B. unit are the same. Mackinaw Trail Pediatrics is still going to be able to provide that same care that they’ve always provided for us,” Dr. Santangelo says. “In the emergency room, 96-percent of the patients who get seen in our emergency room are taken care of by our emergency room team. They don’t ever see a pediatrician now.”

Last year, the hospital saw around 4,500 kids.

200 children required a pediatrician’s care.

125 needed to be admitted.

“The patients impacted are that 4-percent of patients which are patients who need pediatric consultation from a pediatrician or who need to be admitted to a hospital,” Dr. Santangelo says. “125 patients in a year…that’s not enough to keep an entire practice busy just doing the hospital work so if these patients go to Traverse City, what happens now is at Munson Medical Center, their doctors can care for the pediatric patients and if there aren’t enough of them, that doctor can also care for adults.”

Joseph Hughes' son recently had a fever and went to the hospital.

He worries about what will happen the next time he goes there.

"Right now, it's a 10 minute trip up to [Cadillac] Munson where Traverse City is 45 minutes and Grand Rapids is 88 miles,” Hughes says. “Being in a car with a sick kid for that long?"

Joseph, a father of two, says he knows others with similar concerns.

“[My friend’s] son is constantly staying overnight in the hospital because he has breathing issues,” Hughes says. “Needs steroids, treatments, has pneumonia. I mean, it's not in their budget either."

...Issues the hospital hopes to address when the plan starts May 1st.

"It's a significant problem,” Dr. Santangelo says. “We know that it is going to be a problem for some of those patients to get to Traverse City or get to Grand Rapids and it's going to be an inconvenience but we are really confident that they are going to get great pediatric care."