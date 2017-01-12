No Criminal Charges For Owner of Gun Used In Accidental Shooting

A Clare man whose gun was found and accidentally fired, hitting a five-year-old boy and six-year-old girl, is avoiding criminal charges.

The accidental shooting happened back in October when the two children found the gun in their grandma's van in Clare.

The Clare County prosecutor says the man will go into a diversion program to pass a gun safety course.

If he stays out of trouble for six months he will not be charged.

The prosecutor tells us the parents of the children were the ones that wanted these conditions.

The boy and girl are OK.