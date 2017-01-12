Drummond Island Man Found Guilty Of Having Child Porn - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Drummond Island Man Found Guilty Of Having Child Porn

We have an update on a man tied to child porn in Chippewa County.

After a two day trial, a jury found Robert Henning, from Drummond Island, guilty.

Henning had more than 7,000 images and videos of child sexually abusive material.

His sentencing date has not yet been scheduled.