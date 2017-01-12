Drummond Island Man Found Guilty Of Having Child Porn

Deputies say two parents are to blame for their 11-month-old child overdosing on cocaine and an opiate.
State police say the man they found with a missing woman in the Upper Peninsula has been arrested for kidnapping.
Grand Traverse County First Responders were forced to use an overdose reversal drug on an 11 month-old-girl.
A Suttons Bay man was arrested after Leelanau County deputies say he assaulted three women in a hot tub.
This downstate man, arrested. He is accused of stabbing another man to death in Clare County.
More details on the Race To Mackinac. So far nearly 30 sailors called off their voyage because of strong winds and waves.
Montmorency County deputies are trying to track down a suspect who they say robbed a Hillman pizzeria.
A Lake City man is recovering after police say he crashed his car into a garage.
Two Emmet County Sheriff's deputies were overjoyed with their underwater discovery during a training exercise.
Clare Counties Deputies are investigating a homicide. The Clare County Sheriff says it happened around noon in Harrison.
