UPDATE: Mackinac County Man Has Been Found

Update: As of 7:56 p.m. police say James Colegrove was found alive and is receiving medical treatment

Michigan State Police need your help finding a missing man.

Troopers say James Everett Colegrove left his house in Moran around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday and has not been heard from since.

According to troopers, Colegrove suffers from a heart condition and may be in the early onset stages of dementia.

Colegrove is 75 years old, 5’6” tall, weighs 140 lbs, with white hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a green lightweight jacket with faded white lettering on the back, blue jeans and a black hat.

Troopers say he may be driving a black 2012 Ford F-150 pickup truck with a silver toolbox mounted in the bed, with licenses plate BDN7065.

If you have any information about Colegrove, call Michigan State Police St. Ignace Post at (906) 643-7282. If you see Colegrove or his truck, you are asked to call 911 immediately.