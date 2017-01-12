Sights and Sounds: Clearing Away Snow - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Sights and Sounds: Clearing Away Snow

Posted: Updated:
By John Harrington, Photojournalist
Connect

Shoveling. Scraping. Plowing.

One upside to all this snow?

Getting a work out by trying to clear it away!

Photojournalist John Harrington brings us today's Sights and Sounds.